A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by detectives investigating a burglary in Rochester

At around 11pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021, it was reported that a burglary took place at a property in Flora Way, Hoo.

A man described as having dark hair, wearing denim trousers and a dark denim jacket was said to have taken items including several packets of cigarettes and the victim’s bank card.

The victim has also reported that a different man entered the garden of the address at around 1.30am on Wednesday 11 August 2021. This man is featured in the computer-generated image and is described as being in his mid-twenties with short blond hair and of slim build. He was also seen in a white or light blue hoodie.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the burglary, or who has personal CCTV which might have captured footage of the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who might recognise the man pictured or the man described in this appeal.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/145211/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their online form here