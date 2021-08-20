Missing Kent Man Michael Fewtrell Car is seen in Portsmouth

Michael Fewtrell was last seen in the Beechings Way area at around 7pm on 31 July 2021 and reported missing to Kent Police a week later.

It has been reported that he may have travelled to Portsmouth in a blue Ford Focus and could still in the Hampshire area.

The 36-year-old is described as being around 6ft tall with short brown hair and a large build.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with white trousers and may be travelling in a blue Ford Focus.