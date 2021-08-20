Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal collision involving four vehicles on the A267 near Frant on Wednesday morning

A 36-year-old man from Dartford, Kent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his two-year-old son who was a passenger also sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, where he remains in a serious condition.
The 76-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells has been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a road accident.
If you saw the collision or have any dash cam footage of it, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Utility.