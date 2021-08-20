Police in Hertfordshire issue drugs warning after sharp rise in the number of overdoses in #WelwynGardenCity

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 10pm yesterday (Thursday) to reports that a man had collapsed inside an address in Peartree Lane, #WelwynGardenCity , following a suspected drug overdose.

While the man received treatment a further three men became unwell. All four have been taken to the hospital by ambulance. It is believed they were suffering suspected heroin overdoses.

Just after midnight, today (Friday) officers were made aware by paramedics that a fifth man had collapsed from a suspected drug overdose at an address in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. He has also been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Inspector Spencer Neil said: “Earlier this week Public Health England (PHE) issued a warning of a sharp rise in the number of overdoses linked to people using drugs in several areas across England.

“Although at this early stage there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other overdose cases across the country I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much.

“The full PHE advice can be read on the government website – https://orlo.uk/Of3aN

“As always, if you have any information about suspected drug dealers in your neighbourhood please contact police online at https://orlo.uk/kPlJe , talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at https://orlo.uk/pYeIV , or call our non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org. “Always dial 999 in an emergency.