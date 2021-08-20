Can you help find missing 12-year-old James from #Lightwater?

James was last seen around 8pm last night (19 August), and officers, along with volunteers from Surrey Search and Rescue, have been out looking for him since. This is extremely out of character for him and his friends and family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

James is described as white, 5ft 6tall, of a slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing orange swimming shorts and was carrying a Hype spotty black rucksack.

If you have seen James, or you have any other information which could help, please call Surrey Police straightaway on 101 quoting PR/P21179125.