Officers in Barnsley are appealing for your help to find Maurice

Maurice, age 15, was last seen on Friday (13 August) at about 2.50am at his home address in the Carlton area.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black waterproof coat, black jogging bottoms and light coloured trainers.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are becoming increasingly concerned for Maurice’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.