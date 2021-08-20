A police officer who fell seriously ill with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is running a 50km ultra marathon to raise £10,000 for Police Care UK

Hampshire’s Jenny Stott will take on the gruelling challenge along with her husband Andy on 16 October to raise cash for the charity which supports police officers who have suffered from physical or psychological harm.

Jenny said: “In 2019 I was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after experiencing a series of traumatic incidents. I knew I was unwell but the diagnosis still came as a massive shock.

“Andy – my husband – did not know who to turn to and reached out to my work. Immediately with support from my supervisor, Police Federation Rep and other senior members of management he was told to find the right treatment for me, and Police Care UK agreed to provide the funding for my treatment.”

Jenny spent two and a half months recovering in a London hospital, during an intense and difficult time that saw her separated from her husband and two daughters. She said: “It was extremely hard to be away from my family but I knew it had to be done if I ever stood a chance of surviving.”

Jenny underwent a combination of group therapy, Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy and mindfulness sessions that saw her making huge improvements and the following support from the force has since been able to return to work.

She added: “CPTSD is sometimes talked of in terms of the ‘drip, drip effect of trauma and there is only so much a bucket can hold until it spills over. The support and funding that me and my family have received has been immense and we will be eternally grateful, as this means that me and my family can see a positive future.”

Money raised from the ultra marathon will see Police Care UK assist other serving and retired police officers, staff, volunteers and their families.

Jenny said: “Please can we ask you to dig deep and support Andy and I in raising as much funding as possible for what we can only describe as an amazing and supportive charity.”