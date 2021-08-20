Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man pictured after a shop was burgled in Hove.



Officers responded to a report that Organic Corner in Church Road was broken into at approximately 3am on 17 July.

​

An electronic tablet was stolen from behind the counter, as well as some coconut milk and tea.



Officers are appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured or who witnessed what happened to come forward.



Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 47210121499.