Police are renewing an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Che Isaacs-Neville, who is now wanted for being unlawfully at large

On July 28, Isaacs-Neville was convicted in his absence of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of assault by beating; criminal damage; and theft of a motor vehicle.

An appeal for information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts was issued, and he was arrested by officers in Hastings on Monday, August 16.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Chichester Crown Court on Wednesday (August 18).

During the hearing, Isaacs-Neville fled from the courtroom and despite an extensive search, was not found. He is now wanted for being unlawfully at large, in addition to the previous offences.

A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody at this time.



Isaacs-Neville is known to have an address in the Forest Hill area of London, but is also believed to still frequent Hastings and Bexhill.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact DC Ollie Bali at Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47200035370.