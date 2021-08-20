Officers in Rotherham are asking for your help to find wanted man Jack Bentley

Bentley, 25, of Church Street, Rotherham is wanted in connection with three burglaries and an assault in Rotherham between 15 May and 31 May.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Bentley recently, or knows where he may be staying. He has links to the Kimberworth area and Rotherham town centre.

If you see Bentley, please do not approach him, but instead call 999.

If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting reference: 14/74020/21