Cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £2 million has been seized by officers investigating a drugs supply network with links to Tunbridge Wells and Folkestone

A man and a woman have been arrested after the drugs were recovered as part of an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Officers searched an address in Marlowe Close, Maldon, Essex during the afternoon of Wednesday 18 August 2021.They discovered 11 pressed blocks of suspected cocaine. Significant volumes of powder, believed to include cocaine, heroin and cutting agents, were also seized, along with quantities of cannabis and cash.

Ged Shone-Porter, aged 25, of Marlowe Close, Maldon was later charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply drugs – cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He was further charged with possessing criminal property (namely the cash seized). The suspect was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 August.

A 25-year-old woman arrested, from Plumstead in London, has been released pending further investigation.