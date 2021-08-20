Police stormed into a house and caught two suspected drug dealers bagging up Mamba in the living room

Officers used an electric saw to dismantle the front door of a property in Rufford Walk, Bulwell, before using a battering ram to smash it off its hinges and gain entry.

They found two people inside the living room with deal bags and scales.

Kitchen and bedroom drawers were pulled out and sofas were searched and large quantities of Mamba were found.

A further search was conducted at an address in nearby Whitebeam Gardens and further amounts of the class B drug were discovered.

A 30-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The drugs were seized and have been destroyed following the warrants early on Tuesday morning (17 August).

The man and woman were arrested at the property in Rufford Walk.

Sergeant Adam Brown, of the City North Operation Reacher team, said: “Officers were right on time and found significant amounts of Mamba inside the address, as well as deal bags and scales.

“The people sat around the living room table tried their best to hide it, but it seems we interrupted ‘bagging up’ time and they’d only managed to get one deal bag filled before officers spoiled the party.

“These arrests sends out a clear message to those who want to sell drugs – we will not tolerate it and we will take action.

“Drugs is a priority for us in the area and something we are committed to tackling. I’m really pleased with the outcome and it’s testament to the officers involved for their hard work, professionalism and tenacity.”