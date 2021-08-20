A sex offender from Tunbridge Wells has been jailed after he assaulted an elderly woman in her own home

Soufyan Yahyaoui has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after subjecting the victim to a violent ordeal, which left her suffering injuries including a bleed to the brain.

Yahyaoui, aged 41, attended the woman’s home during the evening of 12 May 2020. After ringing her doorbell, he claimed he simply wanted check on her welfare but then forced his way inside. He assaulted the victim, leaving her unconscious for a period of time and with injuries which also included carpets burns, indicating she had been dragged along the floor. Attempts were also made to sexually assault her.

Nearby residents were alerted to a disturbance and challenged Yahyaoui who fled the scene on foot. Attending police officers were then pointed in the direction of where he had run, and he was arrested soon after. An investigation was carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and during police interview Yahyaoui, of no fixed address, denied any wrongdoing.

At Maidstone Crown Court he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, breaching a sexual harm prevention order and criminal damage, but denied charges of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and sexual assault.

Yahyaoui was convicted following a trial and on Friday 20 August 2021, was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment. He will have to serve at least eight years before he can be considered for parole. He will also be subject to an extended licence period of one year and was added to the sex offenders register, indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall said: ’Yahyaoui is a dangerous and predatory sex offender. He has deliberately targeted a vulnerable and elderly victim and subjected her to a truly harrowing ordeal. His actions have caused immeasurable long-term harm and distress, for which he has shown absolutely no remorse. Instead Yahyaoui has chosen to subject his victim to further upset by making them endure a trial. I would like to thank and commend the victim for the tremendous courage they have shown to give evidence and help us ensure Yahyaoui is now serving a significant prison sentence.

‘I would also like to thank witnesses in this case, whose intervention and testimony has also been important in securing these convictions. The streets are certainly a safer place now he is in prison and I hope the sentence will provide some comfort to the victim that at least justice has now been served.’