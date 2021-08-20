A suspect has been arrested after an eagle-eyed Police Community Support Officer spotted him hiding behind a bush in Ashford town centre

PCSO Luke Jones, who was off-duty at the time, became suspicious after he spied a man crouching behind the foliage in Vicarage Lane during the evening of Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Recognising him as wanted for arrest for an offence, the PCSO called up a colleague, who was able to alert officers to his location and arrest him.

The 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in relation to the assault of a man who suffered arm injuries in Queen Street, Ashford on 31 May.

Inspector Simon Johnson of Ashford Community Safety Unit said: ‘The role of a PCSO is diverse at times and they are trained to adapt to many different situations which can arise within our communities.

‘It is commendable that although PCSO Jones was not on duty at the time, he reacted quickly when he spotted the suspect and reported it in, resulting in officers being able to find and arrest a man wanted for an assault.’