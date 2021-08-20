Can you help us find missing Jenna from Fareham?

The 15-year-old was last seen around 1.35pm today and we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

We believe she will still be in the Fareham area.

Jenna is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a black hoody with white and red on the front and black jogging bottoms.

If you have seen Jenna or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101 quoting incident number 990 of today’s today (August 20).