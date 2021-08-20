A serious sex offender has today (20/08) been jailed for assaulting a woman in Hudson’s Field, Salisbury, two years ago

Nicholas John Wells, 29, of Eyres Way, Salisbury, was caught following a determined police investigation and developments in DNA technology.

Wells appeared before Salisbury Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years custody and placed on a four-year extended license to run following his release.

In addition, he must abide by the terms of a stringent Sexual Harm Prevention Order which requires that he must not be alone with any female he is not related to.

The court previously heard how Wells – who pleaded guilty to a charge of Section 2 Assault by Penetration – sexually assaulted a woman in her 30s just after midnight on 19 May 2019 in Hudson’s Field.

Shortly after the incident an e-fit drawing of the suspect was released and Crimestoppers posted a £5,000 reward for any information. The appeal was renewed in May 2020, a year after the assault.

Developments in DNA evidence sampling technology meant that Wells, a suspect in the case, was matched to samples taken from the victim.

It was this breakthrough that ultimately helped to identify Wells as the person who carried out this assault.

Detective Inspector Dean Garvin welcomed the sentence: “Wells is a dangerous and predatory sexual offender who carried out this dreadful attack. The sentence handed down by Judge Barnett reflects the seriousness of this crime. Judge Barnett considers Wells to be a dangerous person, if he doesn’t change his ways our partners and the police will be well equipped to protect the public from him, even upon his release from prison.

“I would like to pay tribute to the courage of the victim, who is a remarkable person. Her bravery is the reason that justice has been served today.

“This has been a long and complex investigation and I am pleased to see that the determination and skill of those involved in the case, particularly Dc Milburn, has helped to result in this conviction and sentence.”

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault either recently or at any point in your life, we would urge you to report this offence.

We understand it can be an extremely difficult step to take but please be aware that our specially trained officers and partner organisations are here to listen and work with you to provide support in any way we can.

Your information could also help us to protect other people from similar offences.

You can report a rape or sexual assault by calling us on 101.

Alternatively to report online, rather than speaking to an officer by telephone in the first instance, you can securely and confidentially report rape or sexual assault to us online by following this link (https://www.wiltshire.police. uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to- report-a-crime/).

Or if you would feel more comfortable speaking to an officer in person, we can provide a safe and comfortable environment at any of our police stations.

In an emergency always call 999.