A 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article

Witnesses to an assault in Ramsgate who have yet to speak to detectives are being urged to contact Kent Police.

Patrols were called at 6.46pm on Saturday 7 August 2021 to a report of an assault in Newington Road where a 15-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his leg consistent with a stab wound.

A 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 16-year-old girl, also from Ramsgate, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 1 September.

Officers would like to thank those who have come forward with information already. Anyone who witnessed the assault and hasn’t spoken to police yet is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/142977/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

