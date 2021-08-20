Hampshire Police Federation provides support for retired police dogs in Hampshire and the Thames Valley

Hampshire Police Federation Secretary, Garry Smith, met with members of the Hampshire Dog Support Unit along with Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney having recently made their annual contribution to retired dogs by supporting the Pensions4Paws charity.

Pensions4Paws provides support to Retired Police Dogs in Hampshire and Thames Valley Police.

Both forces were the first to set up the charity which has supported over 60 retired dogs to date with basic medical care through to major operations and end of life care.

Both the Federation and the Force donate to every police dog that retires from service.

Dog handler PC Kelly Bartle (pictured centre) from the charity @pensions4paws said, “I am delighted to have met with Hampshire Chief Constable Pinkney and Hampshire Federation secretary Garry Smith to chat about our retired Police Dog Charity and the support it provides our Retired Police Dogs in Hampshire and Thames Valley.

They have kindly both made their annual donation to the charity which is very much appreciated and will go a long way to supporting our Retired dogs.” If you wish to donate to Pensions 4 Paws you can do see here https://pensions4paws.com/