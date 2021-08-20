The family of Thomas Werner Etzel, 54 who was killed in a collision in Haslemere last month have today paid tribute to him

“Our son, brother and uncle was tragically taken from us on Friday, 30 July in a road traffic accident in Haslemere.

Tom was born in Duesseldorf, Germany and moved to London with his parents and two brothers at the age of six.

He moved around, attending Fernden Prep School and later Pierrepont School in Frensham. Tom gained a masters degree from London University and lived and worked in London before moving back to Surrey 10 years ago.

Tom enjoyed his work as a language teacher and a translator. These past few years he spent most of his time teaching German at the Ministry of Defence Academy in Oxfordshire. He particularly enjoyed working with keen students and in the friendly atmosphere.

In his spare time, he enjoyed walking in and around Haslemere with his long-term partner Stephanie and their dog Jasper. He was also a keen film enthusiast with a film library of well over a thousand movies.

A big man with a big heart, Thomas was always quick to offer help and support to friends, neighbours and sometimes total strangers.