A teenager is today learning the harsh realities of using a knife after finding himself locked up for stabbing a man in the back after an argument

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Price argued and goaded his victim before chasing him through Mansfield town centre.

Price then continued to argue with a 42-year-old man before a scuffle ensured as the victim started to back away.

Trying to stop him from leaving Price punched his victim to the head, back and hand before producing a knife and stabbing him once to the back.

His victim was left with a one-inch stab wound to the back and needing medical attention – requiring four stitches.

The incident happened in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at around 6.33pm on 19 August 2020.

Price then ran off and passed the knife to a friend and urged them to dispose of it.

But in a panic the knife was thrown down a road drain in Union Street in the town centre. Officers were later told where the knife was and recovered it.

Price, of St Andrews Street, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with a bladed article in public.

He was sentenced to two years and three months at a young offenders’ institution when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (18 August 2021) .

One witness told police they heard the victim shouting: “Are you going to shank me then?

“I’ve just been stabbed.”

Detective Constable, Gareth Peace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take reports of knife crime extremely seriously and we acted quickly to arrest Price in connection with this incident.

“Price is now finding out the hard way that we will not let people go around using knives on our streets and that anyone who does so faces real consequences that can have a big impact on their futures. I want to reassure people that we remain committed to driving out knife crime.

“The public should be assured that if knives are used we will try our utmost to take those people off our streets and to protect law-abiding people who live, work and visit Nottinghamshire.

“I am pleased that justice has been done and hope this sentencing will bring some degree of relief to the victim.”