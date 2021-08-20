Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a burglary at Thruxton Airfield near Andover.

A hanger was reportedly broken into and a number of high-value items were taken from the airfield overnight on Sunday 15 August.

A black BMW 3 series, a red Honda quad bike, a Makita drill/impact set, a Makita circular saw, a STIHL hedge trimmer and rolls of cable have all been reported stolen.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210325757. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.