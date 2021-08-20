Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in Newham

Police were called at approximately 10.50pm on Wednesday, 18 August to reports of a shooting on Raymond Road, E13.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were subsequently called to a Route 238 bus on Plashet Grove where a second man aged 18 years old, was found with a gunshot injury. He was also taken by LAS to hospital.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at 2.27pm on Friday, 20 August. He has been named as Otas Sarkus. His family are being supported by officers from the Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, said: “Our heartfelt thoughts are with Otas’ family and friends at this time. We have been working tirelessly to try to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and are today appealing for the public’s help with our investigation.

“The shooting happened in a busy residential area, and I am appealing for people to check their dashcams or private CCTV, specifically for any white Volvo SUV/4x4s – which we believe to have been involved – in the areas of Upton Park and Forest Gate between 10-11pm on Wednesday.”

A crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Tielen or CAD 7763/18Aug. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Online you can visit https://mipp.police.uk/ and submit any photos, footage or information which you believe may be of relevance.