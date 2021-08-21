Information is sought to help find a 13-year-old girl missing from Dover

Amelia Jarvis was last seen in the Crabble Close area of Dover at 1.40pm on Friday 20 August 2021.

She is described as slim with long brown hair which has two blonde strands at the front. She has blue eyes and is around five feet five inches tall.

Amelia is believed to be wearing black baggy tracksuit bottoms, a black ‘Nike’ jumper, white trainers and carrying a grey rucksack.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Amelia’s whereabouts. Anyone with information which can help locate her is asked to call 101 quoting reference 20-0930.