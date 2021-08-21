Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and used battery-powered cutting equipment to create space allowing paramedics to assess the casualty’s condition, before transferring to a waiting ambulance
A woman has been released from her car following a crash involving two other vehicles in Bayhall Road, Tunbridge Wells, which left one car on its side
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
