Six people have been arrested after a disturbance in Adventure Island in Southend on Friday

Police were called shortly before 4.40pm today, Friday 20 August, with reports of an assault at Adventure Island, in Western Esplanade.

Response officers arrived within two minutes to begin dealing with the incident.

A man aged in his 20s had been assaulted. He did not require medical treatment.

Police have now confirmed six arrests have been made:

-A 15-year-old boy from London has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker

-A 29-year-old man from Stockwell was arrested on suspicion of assault

-A 17-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer

-A 17-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of assault

-A 24-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assault

-A 15-year-old girl from London was arrested on suspicion of assault

All remain in custody for questioning.