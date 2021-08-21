Police investigating the murder of a man in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park have arrested a man in connection with the incident

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 20 August on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody at a police station in east London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 7am on Monday, 16 August following reports that a 50-year-old man had been found unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Southern Grove, E3.

Officers and LAS paramedics attended the scene and found the victim with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, 19 August found the cause of death to have been blunt force trauma to the head.

Searches are ongoing at both the murder scene and a residential address in Tower Hamlets.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Pete Wallis, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The investigation into this death is being conducted by homicide detectives who are committed to discovering the circumstances of this incident. This arrest marks a significant development and officers have been working around the clock to bring justice to the victim and his family.

“Throughout our enquiries we have spoken to numerous members of the public, conducted house to house in the area and have trawled hours of CCTV, but we still need to hear from anyone who was in the area around Cemetery Park during the early hours of 16th August.

“The victim was attacked in what is suspected to be a homophobically motivated attack, but we remain open minded. The investigation team are working with the LGBT Advisory Group. This investigation is fast-paced, I would ask that people are aware of their surroundings and are vigilant in their personal safety.”

“The concern caused by the discovery of a body in these circumstances sends ripples throughout the community and may result in people discussing information that they have. I urge anyone who hears anything relating to this murder to get in touch without delay.”

Superintendent Mike Hamer, Central East Leadership and Support, said: “We are shocked by the nature of this horrendous and brutal attack. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this time.

“We, and our partners within Tower Hamlets, are supporting the investigation team and are absolutely committed to bring the offender/s to justice.

“Currently an extensive crime scene remains in place and police search teams are meticulously examining the Cemetery grounds for forensic opportunities.

“The community can expect increased police presence in the area by way of reassurance, and I would ask anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room direct on 0208 345 3865, call 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1277/16. Alternatively, you can give information by following this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S81-PO1.