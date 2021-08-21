CCTV images have been released following an attempted break-in a laptop was stolen from the raid in Rochester

CCTV images have been released following an attempted break-in at a block of flats being renovated in Rochester.

At around 2.40am on Monday 2 August 2021, a group of men and women were seen walking around the grounds of Yeoman House in Princes Street.

It is reported one of them entered the building before an alarm sounded and they all ran from the scene. It was later discovered a laptop had been stolen.

Officers are now issuing CCTV images of four people who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the group of people or has information about the burglary is asked to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/139313/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete their online form here.