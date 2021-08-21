Officers investigating the death of a teenage boy in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

At 5.08pm on Thursday 19 August 2021 Dorset Police received a report from the ambulance service that they were attending Columbia Road as a local boy was extremely unwell.

The boy, 13-year-old Mehmet Altun, was taken to hospital for treatment, but very sadly later died.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police, said: “This is a very tragic incident with such a young life being lost and my thoughts go out to Mehmet’s family and friends.

“Officers are making enquiries into the circumstances of Mehmet’s death. A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, but we currently suspect that he died of a drugs overdose.

“We believe that Mehmet went out with his bike for a while between approximately 12.10pm and 1.45pm. The bike is described as an orange/red mountain bike with two different types of wheels.

“I am hoping that somebody saw him during that time and can help us establish where he went and whether he met up with anyone.

“Anyone with information that might help our investigation is urged to contact us.

“I would like to stress that it has not been confirmed yet why Mehmet died. However, I would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone of our advice. Anyone thinking of taking substances, please think again. You can never be sure what you are taking when you use illegal substances and the side-effects are unpredictable and potentially may have tragic consequences.

“Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be visible to support the community. Please speak to them if you have any information or concerns about you, a family member or friend. Police can refer to support networks or groups who can help.”

A 14-year-old boy from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of class A and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210134131. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.