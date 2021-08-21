39-year-old Phillips is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court in connection with public order offences and resisting an officer.
He is believed to be in the #Whitby, #Scarborough or #Eastfield area.
If you have any information which would assist officers to locate Phillips please contact 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210168455.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Can you help Police to locate wanted Whitby man Stephen Anthony Phillips
22 mins ago
1 Min Read
39-year-old Phillips is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court in connection with public order offences and resisting an officer.
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON • TILBURY
£15 million of cocaine seized by Border Force at London Gateway
July 21, 2020
BREAKING • CRAYFORD • KENT
Emergency services called incident at Crayford Station
June 23, 2020
BREAKING
Signalling fault in East Croydon has resulted in chaos for commuters
December 18, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Multi vehicle collision on M4 Motorway
May 28, 2018
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Conditions imposed on Free Kashmir protest
October 25, 2019
BREAKING • DAGENHAM • ESSEX
Man stabbed in suspected Road Rage attack in Dagenham
August 17, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man wanted over Portsmouth sex attack
February 28, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Violent Robbey in South Kensington
March 26, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • NEW FOREST
Attempted Snatch of 10 year old schoolgirl in Lymington
March 23, 2017
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Woman gabbed outside Asda Southampton
June 30, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Man shot in Southampton
February 19, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Firearms probe launched after early morning attack
March 31, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Scumbag Nathan Hobbs Jailed after attacking Gosport PCSO
August 13, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for 10 years after brandishing imitation gun
April 15, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Armed Police called to Chatham Property
May 29, 2018
BREAKING • LEWES • SUSSEX
Man serious after Prison van rollover on busy A27 near Lewes
August 10, 2020
A3 • BREAKING • SURREY
Needing the Loo excuse doesn’t wash with traffic cops in Surrey
10 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Man who threatened staff with steak knives is jailed
March 5, 2019
BREAKING
Van Ploughs into Lampost Finsbury Park
May 13, 2018
BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING • ERDINGTON • WEST MIDLANDS
Appeal following serious collision in Erdington
3 months ago
BREAKING • COVID19
COVID 19 cases in the UK raise to 3,269 as confirmed positive
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Pub Sealed off following serious assault
August 6, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Life saving air ambulance lands in East Cowes
June 23, 2019
NEW FOREST
Police appeal after Child flasher in Totton
February 24, 2016
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Witnesses are being sought to a serious collision in Dartford
March 15, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX • PURFLEET
Man in court over Essex Migrant deaths
June 24, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON • UPMINSTER
Two horses sadly die in Upminster stable blaze
4 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Teen killed in Southampton Horror crash is named as Abbie O’Rourke
December 7, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
M20 motorway in Kent closed after overturned vehicle
April 23, 2020
DEAL • KENT • LATEST NEWS
Deal burglar wanted by police
July 15, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
24 year old Man Stabbed to Death in Barking
May 18, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Person treated following House fire in Portsmouth
April 5, 2018
BEDFORDSHIRE • BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Man wanted over abduction and rape of two women
April 30, 2019
BREAKING • BROMLEY
Bromley wanted for threats to kill by Police
May 21, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Serious collision in Bromley Between two vehicles
April 29, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Person hit by a train in Porchester
February 27, 2017