Can you help Police to locate wanted Whitby man Stephen Anthony Phillips

39-year-old Phillips is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court in connection with public order offences and resisting an officer.

He is believed to be in the #Whitby, #Scarborough or #Eastfield area.

If you have any information which would assist officers to locate Phillips please contact 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210168455.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.