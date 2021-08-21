CCTV appeal following racially aggravated assault

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated assault.
It is reported that on 7 August (2021), two people assaulted staff and shouted racist abuse at the M&S Foodhall in St James Retail Park, Bochum Parkway.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man and woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise them?
You can call 101 quoting reference: 14/122746/21. You can also visit our online reporting portal, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
