​Police were called to reports of a fatal road traffic collision at the A16 in Spalding a man in his 80’s died

We are saddened to report that an 80-year-old man has lost his life in a collision involving in a crane and car today (20th July).

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 70s travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. Nobody else was injured in the collision.

The road was closed shortly after the incident was called in, and is expected to remain closed until at least 11pm while officers carry out initial investigations and recovery of the crane tonight.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible. We would be keen to see any dashcam footage which might have captured the vehicle prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

If you can help with our investigations please contact us in the following ways: