He suffers from dementia and may be confused. He uses buses. If seen please contact police on 999 quoting CAD 6609/20AUG 21MIS025349 #MissingPerson
Police are urgently seeking to find Mr Vosa Cama who is 81 years old and missing from his home in Shepherds Bush since 19th August
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
