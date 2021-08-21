Sad news to report #PoliceFamily with the death overnight of West Midlands Police PC Musa Muhammed

He was 47 and was married with a young family.

According to a ‘GoFundMe’ page set up to support his family, Musa was a West Midlands Police officer for more than 20 years.

He worked as a response officer at Newtown Police Station for 11 years and was well known and respected by all.

West Midlands Association of Muslim Police said he was affectionately known as The Colonel. They added: “PC Musa Muhammed was loved and respected by all that knew him.”

Jon Nott, Chairman of West Midlands Police Federation said: “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected loss of PC Muhammed who was a well-liked and respected officer.

“We would like to extend our sincere sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with them.”