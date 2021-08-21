A 50-year-old man who encouraged children using online platforms to perform sexual acts on themselves on camera while he watched has been jailed

.

Graham Peak of Northfield Road, Tetbury admitted 14 offences following a detailed investigation by the Constabulary’s Indecent Images of Children team.

He appeared at Gloucester Crown Court last week where he was jailed for six years and eight months. Peak was also made subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Officers seized a number of devices from his home address after he was arrested on 23 September last year and these were subject to extensive forensic examination.

The investigation found Peak had hundreds of indecent images of children saved on his devices, including ones in the most serious category.

He also used online platforms to incite girls aged under 16 to perform sexual acts on camera while he engaged in sexual acts for the children to see.

Peak also recorded the indecent activity and shared the material online with others who had a sexual interest in children.

The charges he admitted to included five counts of causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three counts of taking indecent images of children, one count of distributing indecent images of children and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Peak was jailed at a hearing last Thursday, 12 August.

DC Ross Webb, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Peak’s behaviour and crimes were abhorrent – he exploited numerous children for his own sexual gratification.

“He used a website where you can randomly chat with strangers across the world, and we believe a number of those young girls he spoke to online were in America.

“This shows the real risk children face with online chat rooms and websites as Peak not only asked them to perform sexual acts on themselves, but he then recorded it and shared this with others.

“He’s exploited these children and made them even more vulnerable as targets for other like-minded individuals. Peak was a fully grown adult who was aware of his sickening actions and admitted his guilt in interview.

“We will take every opportunity to target, disrupt and lock up offenders with a sexual interest in children and we have teams in the Force who are dedicated to tackling this type of deplorable crime.”

Thinkuknow is an educational programme which protects children both online and offline. For advice for parents and carers to help keep children safe, please visit: www.thinkuknow.co.uk

The confidential Stop It Now! UK and Ireland helpline can help anyone worried about their behaviour towards children, offline or online. Call 0808 1000 900 or visit www.stopitnow.org.uk/