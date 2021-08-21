Detectives investigating a stabbing in Poole have made an arrest

Dorset Police received a report at around 10.20pm on Friday 13 August 2021 of a stabbing on Canford Cliffs beach promenade.

The victim – a 16-year-old boy from Poole – was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound. His injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Poole was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to please come forward.