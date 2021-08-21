Police investigate fatal collision after a Ford transit van collided with a pedestrian on the A224 in Sevenoaks

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a fatal collision near Sevenoaks.

A white Ford Transit van was reportedly travelling north along the A224 London Road at Riverhead on Friday 20 August 2021 when it collided with a pedestrian near the roundabout with Aisher Way shortly after 1pm.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the pedestrian, a 67-year-old man from the local area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 22-year-old man from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference AH/DC/084/21.

You can also email investigators at [email protected]