Arrest made after double stabbing in Cambridge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Cambridge last night (Friday).

We were called at 11.22pm last night with reports that two men, aged 30 and 35, had been stabbed in the Market Square.

Both victims were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police online .

Those without internet access should call 101.