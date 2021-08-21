The man was sadly found deceased in a doorway in Brittany Road at around 4.20am. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A Home Office post mortem to continue to determine the cause of death is due to take place later today.
A 56-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been bailed pending further enquiries. The men were known to one another.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any info to police ref 0147 of 20/8/21
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in Hove on Friday
