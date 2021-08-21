Witnesses are being urged to come forward after three men were injured during an altercation in Folkestone

Kent Police was called to a report that a man had assaulted three men in Sandgate Road, near the junction with Cheriton Place, at 12.40am on Saturday 21 August 2021.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and three men were found to have suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds, two of whom required hospital treatment. One man remains in hospital.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has mobile phone footage which may assist enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/153019/21.