Cyclists in Ashford will have opportunities to make sure their bicycles are safe from thieves this summer

Working with the Kent Police Volunteer Cadets, the Ashford Community Safety Unit (CSU) have been holding a number of bike marking events across the district throughout the summer.

The first day was held on 28 July where the officers visited Aldington, Wye, Challock and Charing, marking a total of 26 bicycles that day.

Officers, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and the Cadets visited Godington, Gallagher Retail Park, Victoria Park and Little Burton on Friday 20 August where a further 82 bikes were marked.

Crime Prevention Officer PCSO Laura Langridge said: ‘Nationally reports of bicycle theft tend to increase during the summer months due to the better weather, as more people take their bikes out and about.

‘It is also possible that more people might want to cycle since the pandemic as it’s become a popular form of exercise and an easy way to travel.

‘We are holding these events to encourage cyclists in Ashford to take steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

‘The free property marking sessions are open to all, and PCSOs will also be on hand to give advice regarding crime prevention.

‘Security marking and registering valuable items can help us to identify them and return them to their rightful owners if they are recovered after being lost or stolen.’

The next event will be on Thursday 26 August in Hamstreet, Appledore, Tenterden and Biddenden, and on Tuesday 31 August the team will be at Stanhope Ball Court as part of the Stanhope Summer Fayre in partnership with the Big Tidy between midday and 3pm