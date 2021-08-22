BREAKING ESSEX LOUGHTON

Police in Essex release man on bail over Loughton murder

2 hours ago
The 61-year-old Loughton man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman, aged in her 50s, following reports that she had been in collision with a vehicle in Grosvenor Drive, Loughton, early on Friday morning has been released on bail until September 16, police said this evening.