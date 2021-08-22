The 61-year-old Loughton man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman, aged in her 50s, following reports that she had been in collision with a vehicle in Grosvenor Drive, Loughton, early on Friday morning has been released on bail until September 16, police said this evening.
Police in Essex release man on bail over Loughton murder
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
