Lisa, 39, was reported missing yesterday (Friday 20 August) and we are growing concerned for her welfare.

It is thought she could be in the city centre, London Road or Ecclesall Road areas.

She is described as white and is of a medium build.

Her hair may now be darker than shown in this photo.

If you see Lisa or know where she is staying, please contact police.

You can call 101 or submit an online report quoting incident number 213 of 20 August.