A man is due to appear in court charged with murder in relation to the death of his wife in #Leeds.

Mark #Barrott, aged 54, has been charged with the murder of Eileen Barrott, aged 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday, August 15.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday 23 August 2021.