Anger and heartache has rippled through the families and motorcycle community in Hampshire after a man responsible for their death walked away from court a free man due to a legal technicality

19-year-old Joshua Kempster of Meon Valley who was 17-years-old at the time of the collision had been out driving along the B3035 with a pal in his Fiesta on the night Andrew Cuthbert, 58 and Gary Groves, 62 died following a fatal collision caused by Kempsters driving.

Kempster had pleaded guilty in previous proceedings to a charge of careless driving but the prosecution did not accept his guilty plea and argued Death by Dangerous Driving which is a more serious offence and punishment.

On the 15th July this year he was cleared on the counts of dangerous driving after he was said to have overtaken a Kia on a blind right-hand bend before swerving back into a Kia, causing both vehicles to spin and subsequently the Kia then exploded into a fireball which had engulfed one rider but then the other rider then crashed into a fence trying to avoid the crash.

Kempster had been due to be sentenced for his previous guilty plea’s to the two charges of causing death by careless driving, however in a legal twist, the court heard it was realised that very late in the day these plea’s had not actually been formally accepted by the CPS and were therefore no longer valid.

Honorary Recorder of Portsmouth judge Timothy Mousley QC stated;

‘There has been no conviction on counts one or two and the authorities believe he must therefore be discharged.

‘All this court can do is discharge him.’

The Crown Prosecution Service is now said to be launching a review of the handling of the case.

Previous tributes to Andy and Gary;

“Tributes have been paid to the two motorcyclists who died after a collision on the B3035 near Corhampton on Sunday 2 February.

Andrew Cuthbert (left), aged 58, of Chase Farm Close, Waltham Chase, and Gary Groves (right), aged 62, of Kinsbourne Close, Southampton, died after their motorcycles were involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta.

Andrew’s son and daughter have paid the following tribute:

“Our Dad absolutely lived for me and my sister and he was the best pop to his grandchildren who he adored more than anything.

“He never held a grudge and always made sure his family and friends came first.

“He loved playing football and music but his true passion was his motorbikes.

“The hole he leaves won’t ever be filled, we just want to take everything he taught us to make sure we do him proud.

“He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Gary’s family paid this tribute to him:

“We just cannot believe we would ever be writing this.

“On Sunday 2 February our lives were torn to pieces with the horrific news we were to receive.

“As many of you now are already aware the most loving, caring, funny, honest love of our lives was cruelly taken that evening.

“Gary was the most loving husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle, work colleague and treasured friend to many.

“He touched the hearts of so many people, the room would light up wherever he went.

“He absolutely adored his four grandchildren, they were his world and he was their absolute rock.

“Gary’s passion for his bikes was immense, with his brother Mike and his family of bike friends, who he loved very much and spent many hours riding out – which they all loved.

“Gary will forever be with us and in our hearts.

“As a family, each and every one of us will continue to do him proud.

“Heaven has gained the biggest angel but we have lost ours, but know he will be looking over us forever.

“Ride in peace, We love you xxxxx”