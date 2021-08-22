Products valued at nearly £1,000 – including champagne and gin – were stolen from a shop in Lymington

Police have today released CCTV images of a man that officers would like to speak with.

Its in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents from a Marks and Spencers store on St. Thomas Street in Lymington.

It was reported that on a number of occasions between Sunday 13 June and Thursday 12 August, products valued at nearly £1,000 – including champagne and gin – were stolen from the store.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured, and believe he could have valuable information which could the investigation.

The man has distinctive tattoos on both arms and hands, do you know recognise him? Perhaps you have seen him in the store previously? Or perhaps you saw what happened?

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210233552.