Thames Valley Police is releasing a new appeal for witnesses and footage following a rape in Thatcham, Berkshire

At around midnight on Monday 16 August officers were called after it was reported that a woman has been raped in a layby on the A4 in Thatcham, opposite the junction with Cox’s Lane.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, said: “The investigation is working at pace to identify the suspect of this offence.

“The victim has provided a full account of the incident and is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Due to the victim’s account, we are now in a position to provide further information to the public.

“We can confirm that we believe the offender was not known to the victim.

“The victim was driving on the A4 before the offence occurred. She stopped her vehicle at the scene because she saw a child’s car seat in a layby and was concerned there might be a child at risk because the car seat was empty.

“Thames Valley Police is working to understand the significance of the child’s car seat and whether it is linked to the offence. However, to ensure the safety of the public, we would advise that if you see anything in a road or on the roadside that concerns you, make a note of the precise location and call Thames Valley Police on 101. The force can then make appropriate checks.

“We are appealing to anyone with footage or information to please come forward. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please provide it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“We would like to hear from anyone with footage, whether dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV, from the A4 in Thatcham between about 11pm Sunday 15th until about 12.15am on Monday the 16th August.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or you can report online quoting reference Op Fax 43210366130.

“Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.