Police investigating a robbery in Ripon on 13 August have charged two people with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court today (20 August) and were remanded in custody to appear again on 17 September.

Three other people who were also arrested in connection with the incident, remain on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Enquiries remain ongoing into a number of incidents in the town, including one on 16/17 August and one on 18/19 August. Police urge members of the public to contact us with any information if they have not already done so.

If you can help officers in any way please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12210184207.