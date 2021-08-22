Police are investigating after the death of a woman in Stockport

Police were called around 8.30am on Saturday 21 August to Victoria Park, Offerton to report of the sudden of a woman.
Emergency services attended but upon arrival, a woman in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead.
Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding her death.
A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Victoria Wade of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Sadly a woman has lost her life and, as always, our priority is ensuring we can provide her loved ones with the support and answers that they need at this devastating time.
“Although we have one man currently in custody in connection with this incident I would stress that our enquiries are in their initial stages and we are keeping an open mind as we investigate the full circumstances surrounding her death and I would urge the public to avoid speculation at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3400 or 101 quoting incident 1049 of 21/08/21.
