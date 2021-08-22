Officers investigating a shooting in Camden last weekend in which four people were injured have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 20 August.

It is the fifth arrest in the investigation so far.

On Tuesday, 17 August, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

On Wednesday, 16 August, two teenagers were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent and a 17-year-old boy , on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 19 August on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

All five have been bailed until mid-September while the investigation continues.

Officers are investigating after gunshots were discharged into a crowd in Camden shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August.

A large crowd was attending a BBQ in a communal open space in Clarence Gardens, NW1, when up to five unknown males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm injuring four people.

Police, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Four people were taken to a local hospital. They are a 17 year old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28-year-old man.

One has since been discharged from hospital. The other three people remain in hospital, and their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with footage of the incident and or any information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.