Officers searching for a man who has gone missing from the Wimborne area are appealing for help from the public in an effort to find him

Jade Pavelin, who is 37 years old, was last seen in Marshfield in Colehill at around midnight and reported missing a short time later at 1.52am on Sunday 22 August 2021. He left the area in his car – a white Vauxhall Insignia with the registration KW10 CMO.
He is described as white, six feet tall, of slim build and with short dark hair. It is not known what he is wearing.
Chief Inspector Derek McKerl, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Jade is very upset and may come to some harm. Therefore, we need to find him urgently to ensure his welfare.
“I am hoping that somebody may have seen him or his vehicle since he was last seen and can help us establish where he might have gone.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Jade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:075.
